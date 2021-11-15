New chairman for Vistry

Ralph Findlay

Former Balfour Beatty chief executive Ian Tyler will be succeeded as Vistry’s non-executive chairman by Ralph Findlay, who was chief executive of Marston's, the brewery and pub company, for 20 years until his retirement last month.

The handover will take place at Vistry Group's annual general meeting next May.

Ralph Findlay has been a non-executive director of Vistry, and Bovis Homes before that, since April 2015.

Chief executive Greg Fitzgerald thanked Ian Tyler for his contribution to turning Bovis Homes into Vistry Group, through the acquisition of Linden Homes and Galliford Try Partnerships. He added: “I very much look forward to continuing to work with Ralph in his new role as chairman of the board. He will provide important continuity for Vistry as we pursue the Group's growth strategy and continue the great progress towards our medium-term targets in both Housebuilding and Partnerships, with a firm focus on maximising the strengths and opportunities from our unique combination."

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk