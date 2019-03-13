New CITB trustees appointed

Holly Price (left) and Yvonne Kelly

Keltbray training and development director Holly Price and Barking & Dagenham College principal Yvonne Kelly join the CITB board.

The board had three vacancies following the retirement of Maria Pilfold, Karen Jones and David Harris. A third new appointment is expected in due course. The CITB now has eight trustees, including the chair, with one vacancy remaining.

Apprenticeships and skills minister Anne Milton, who had final say on the appointments, said: “I am thrilled Holly Price and Yvonne Kelly are joining the Construction Industry Training Board. They will not only bring their wealth of experience and knowledge to the CITB, but will also help boost diversity in the construction industry. The Construction Industry Training Board does some great work to help make sure more people gain the skills they need to go on to have successful careers and help create the skilled workforce we need to achieve our housing needs.”

Board chair Peter Lauener said: “British construction is growing and changing rapidly and it’s vital that CITB’s board reflects the diversity we want to see in our industry. Both Holly and Yvonne are vastly experienced and passionate about construction careers and play a pivotal role in delivering skills and training within their individual capacities.”

With the new appointments, the CITB board is gender balanced, with four men and four women. Aside from chair Peter Lauener, the other trustees are: Forster Group HR director Maureen Douglas; former Science Council chief executive Diana Garnham; BAM Nuttall chief executive Steve Fox, Mcloughlin Decorating managing director Kevin Mcloughlin and WRW Construction chairman Robert Williams.