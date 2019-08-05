  1. Instagram
Construction News

Wed August 07 2019

New contract awards fall 12% in July

1 day The value of new construction contracts signed in the UK in July 2019 was down 12% on the previous month but up nearly 2% on a year ago, according to Builders’ Conference data.

The Builders’ Conference logs all construction contract awards in the UK and produces the BCLive contracts league table. Top of the pile in July 2019 was house-builder Countryside Properties, which won five projects, together valued at a £455.7m.   The largest is a £400m development for One Housing Group in London’s Camden Lock.

Builders’ Conference chief executive Neil Edwards said that although July’s aggregate total of £4.62bn was down on the £5.25bn of new work recorded in the previous month, July is traditionally a little slower as it marks the beginning of the holiday season. “This month’s softening has returned the BCLive league table to the £4.5bn level that was the monthly norm throughout 2018,” he said.

Compared to last year, July 2019’s contracts total of £4.62bn was up nearly 2% on the July 2018 total of £4.54bn.

In second place in the July 2019 league table was ISG, which signed 11 new contracts worth a combined £271.9m. ISG’s new jobs include an £89m new-build logistics centre in Durham for Tritax Group and a £60m fit-out contract at 100 Bishopsgate in London for law firm Freshfields Bruck Hause Derninger.

Balfour Beatty was in third place, with eight new contracts totalling £188.5m, including a £100m Highways England contract on the A19 in the northeast.

Close behind was Willmott Dixon, also with eight new contracts, with total value of £181.3m, including a £54m building job for Warwick University.

Other contract awards of note logged by the Builders’ Conference during the month included a £153m power plant new build at Ferrybridge Multifuel for Hitachi Zosen Inova UK and John Sisk winning a £78m roadworks contract to upgrade Junction 10 of the M6 motorway.

Housing was once again the busiest sector, with 186 new contract awards totalling more than £1.8bn. But there were also increases for education (£625m) and infrastructure (£533m).

Regionally, London was the busiest place for new activity, with 115 new contracts signed and a £1.14bn total value.  But the Midlands (£686m), the Northwest (£397m) and East/West Sussex (£349m) also had a good month.

Position Number of contracts Contractor Total value
1 5 Countryside Properties £455.7m
2 11 ISG £271.9m
3 8 Balfour Beatty £188.5m
4 8 Willmott Dixon £181.3m
5 8 Galliford Try £167.2m
6 1 Hitachi Zosen Inova UK £153m
7 3 Sisk Group £137m
8 1 Costain £120m
9 19 Morgan Sindall £115.2m
10 16 Kier Group £93.6m
11 4 Wates £79.5m
12 1 Ardmore Construction £70m
13 2 VolkerWessels £64.4m
14 1 Osborne £61.4m
15 1 Holystone £50m
16 3 Barratt Homes £48.7m
17 7 Bowmer & Kirkland £47.8m
18 2 Integrated Health Projects £47m
19 2 Construction Partnership UK £47m
20 2 PMC Construction & Development Services £47m
21 1 Bouygues Group £45m
22 9 Robertson Group £43.7m
23 4 Bellway Homes £39.5m
24 2 Ogilvie Construction £39.5m
25 1 Ressance £36.8m
26 2 Tolent Construction £36.5m
27 3 Buckingham Group Contracting £33.5m
28 3 Hill Partnerships £32.8m
29 4 BAM £32.4m
30 1 Trench Holdings £30m

