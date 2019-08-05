New contract awards fall 12% in July

The Builders’ Conference logs all construction contract awards in the UK and produces the BCLive contracts league table. Top of the pile in July 2019 was house-builder Countryside Properties, which won five projects, together valued at a £455.7m. The largest is a £400m development for One Housing Group in London’s Camden Lock.
Builders’ Conference chief executive Neil Edwards said that although July’s aggregate total of £4.62bn was down on the £5.25bn of new work recorded in the previous month, July is traditionally a little slower as it marks the beginning of the holiday season. “This month’s softening has returned the BCLive league table to the £4.5bn level that was the monthly norm throughout 2018,” he said.
Compared to last year, July 2019’s contracts total of £4.62bn was up nearly 2% on the July 2018 total of £4.54bn.
In second place in the July 2019 league table was ISG, which signed 11 new contracts worth a combined £271.9m. ISG’s new jobs include an £89m new-build logistics centre in Durham for Tritax Group and a £60m fit-out contract at 100 Bishopsgate in London for law firm Freshfields Bruck Hause Derninger.
Balfour Beatty was in third place, with eight new contracts totalling £188.5m, including a £100m Highways England contract on the A19 in the northeast.
Close behind was Willmott Dixon, also with eight new contracts, with total value of £181.3m, including a £54m building job for Warwick University.
Other contract awards of note logged by the Builders’ Conference during the month included a £153m power plant new build at Ferrybridge Multifuel for Hitachi Zosen Inova UK and John Sisk winning a £78m roadworks contract to upgrade Junction 10 of the M6 motorway.
Housing was once again the busiest sector, with 186 new contract awards totalling more than £1.8bn. But there were also increases for education (£625m) and infrastructure (£533m).
Regionally, London was the busiest place for new activity, with 115 new contracts signed and a £1.14bn total value. But the Midlands (£686m), the Northwest (£397m) and East/West Sussex (£349m) also had a good month.
|Position
|Number of contracts
|Contractor
|Total value
|1
|5
|Countryside Properties
|£455.7m
|2
|11
|ISG
|£271.9m
|3
|8
|Balfour Beatty
|£188.5m
|4
|8
|Willmott Dixon
|£181.3m
|5
|8
|Galliford Try
|£167.2m
|6
|1
|Hitachi Zosen Inova UK
|£153m
|7
|3
|Sisk Group
|£137m
|8
|1
|Costain
|£120m
|9
|19
|Morgan Sindall
|£115.2m
|10
|16
|Kier Group £93.6m
|11
|4
|Wates
|£79.5m
|12
|1
|Ardmore Construction
|£70m
|13
|2
|VolkerWessels
|£64.4m
|14
|1
|Osborne
|£61.4m
|15
|1
|Holystone
|£50m
|16
|3
|Barratt Homes
|£48.7m
|17
|7
|Bowmer & Kirkland
|£47.8m
|18
|2
|Integrated Health Projects
|£47m
|19
|2
|Construction Partnership UK
|£47m
|20
|2
|PMC Construction & Development Services
|£47m
|21
|1
|Bouygues Group
|£45m
|22
|9
|Robertson Group
|£43.7m
|23
|4
|Bellway Homes
|£39.5m
|24
|2
|Ogilvie Construction
|£39.5m
|25
|1
|Ressance
|£36.8m
|26
|2
|Tolent Construction
|£36.5m
|27
|3
|Buckingham Group Contracting
|£33.5m
|28
|3
|Hill Partnerships
|£32.8m
|29
|4
|BAM
|£32.4m
|30
|1
|Trench Holdings
|£30m
