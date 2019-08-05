New contract awards fall 12% in July

The Builders’ Conference logs all construction contract awards in the UK and produces the BCLive contracts league table. Top of the pile in July 2019 was house-builder Countryside Properties, which won five projects, together valued at a £455.7m. The largest is a £400m development for One Housing Group in London’s Camden Lock.

Builders’ Conference chief executive Neil Edwards said that although July’s aggregate total of £4.62bn was down on the £5.25bn of new work recorded in the previous month, July is traditionally a little slower as it marks the beginning of the holiday season. “This month’s softening has returned the BCLive league table to the £4.5bn level that was the monthly norm throughout 2018,” he said.

Compared to last year, July 2019’s contracts total of £4.62bn was up nearly 2% on the July 2018 total of £4.54bn.

In second place in the July 2019 league table was ISG, which signed 11 new contracts worth a combined £271.9m. ISG’s new jobs include an £89m new-build logistics centre in Durham for Tritax Group and a £60m fit-out contract at 100 Bishopsgate in London for law firm Freshfields Bruck Hause Derninger.

Balfour Beatty was in third place, with eight new contracts totalling £188.5m, including a £100m Highways England contract on the A19 in the northeast.

Close behind was Willmott Dixon, also with eight new contracts, with total value of £181.3m, including a £54m building job for Warwick University.

Other contract awards of note logged by the Builders’ Conference during the month included a £153m power plant new build at Ferrybridge Multifuel for Hitachi Zosen Inova UK and John Sisk winning a £78m roadworks contract to upgrade Junction 10 of the M6 motorway.

Housing was once again the busiest sector, with 186 new contract awards totalling more than £1.8bn. But there were also increases for education (£625m) and infrastructure (£533m).

Regionally, London was the busiest place for new activity, with 115 new contracts signed and a £1.14bn total value. But the Midlands (£686m), the Northwest (£397m) and East/West Sussex (£349m) also had a good month.

Position Number of contracts Contractor Total value 1 5 Countryside Properties £455.7m 2 11 ISG £271.9m 3 8 Balfour Beatty £188.5m 4 8 Willmott Dixon £181.3m 5 8 Galliford Try £167.2m 6 1 Hitachi Zosen Inova UK £153m 7 3 Sisk Group £137m 8 1 Costain £120m 9 19 Morgan Sindall £115.2m 10 16 Kier Group £93.6m 11 4 Wates £79.5m 12 1 Ardmore Construction £70m 13 2 VolkerWessels £64.4m 14 1 Osborne £61.4m 15 1 Holystone £50m 16 3 Barratt Homes £48.7m 17 7 Bowmer & Kirkland £47.8m 18 2 Integrated Health Projects £47m 19 2 Construction Partnership UK £47m 20 2 PMC Construction & Development Services £47m 21 1 Bouygues Group £45m 22 9 Robertson Group £43.7m 23 4 Bellway Homes £39.5m 24 2 Ogilvie Construction £39.5m 25 1 Ressance £36.8m 26 2 Tolent Construction £36.5m 27 3 Buckingham Group Contracting £33.5m 28 3 Hill Partnerships £32.8m 29 4 BAM £32.4m 30 1 Trench Holdings £30m

