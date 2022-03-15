New director for CECA Midlands

Dawn Karakatsanis (left), Lorraine Gregory (centre) and CECA Midlands chairman Nigel Drew (right)

Lorraine Gregory takes over as CECA Midlands director from Dawn Karakatsanis, who held the post for four-and-a-half years.

She has joined from the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB).

“I appreciate I have very big boots to fill as Dawn leaves but she has also put the foundations in place for us to build the organisation and to ensure the civil engineering industry keeps on growing,” Lorraine Gregory said.

“Skills and recruitment are not new issues, but the events of recent years such as Covid and Brexit have created an even bigger headache for businesses. The free training support we provide to members is invaluable but there is also work to do in attracting more people into civil engineering. With record investment in the infrastructure sector, there is work to be done in investing and upskilling the current workforce, that’s something that I really want to develop with members.”

