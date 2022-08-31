New drill rig for Fife contractor

Fraser Hart (right), Tracto's Kevin Pate and The King of Rocks

FCH has bought the 18ACS Grundodrill from Tracto for its work in the water and utilities sectors, specifically for Scottish Water.

It is known as The King of Rocks due to its ability to drill in all ground conditions.

Fraser Hart set up FCH Construction Services in 2009 to specialise in trenchless tunnelling. He has previously hired machinery from Tracto’s Kirkcaldy depot, including the Grundopit PS60 fluid-assisted mini drilling rig which, with the support of Tracto’s specialist operator support team, was used to complete a water main that had to cross a stream between Perth and Dundee.

When Fraser Hart enquired about using the same unit for another potential project, Tracto area sales manager Kevin Pate recommended the larger 18ACS Grundodrill due to the size and nature of the project.

“The knowledge and support from the Tracto team over the last few years has been invaluable,” Mr Hart said. “From advice, machines, parts and service support to site visits they have really helped us to complete some of our challenging projects. The access to other models in the Tracto range, including pipe bursting products, and close location to the depot further supported our decision to buy the 18ACS Grundodrill. It’s a superior machine that can work in both soft and ultra-hard ground conditions and has already been deployed successfully on jobs following intensive on-site training from Tracto.”

