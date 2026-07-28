New home registrations fall in Q2

Private sector registrations fell 5% to 19,045, compared to 20,097 in Q2 2025. Registrations in the rental and affordable sector were broadly unchanged from the second quarter of 2025, with 10,117 new homes registered compared with 10,162 a year earlier.

Daniel Pearce, Chief Strategy Officer at NHBC explains: “Elevated interest rates, geopolitical volatility and rising costs combined with affordability pressures impacting consumer demand, meant that many house builders slowed their build programmes in the second quarter.

“While the decline in new home registrations will come as little surprise, we welcome the commitment from new Prime Minister Andy Burnham to roll out the most ambitious council house-building programme since the post-war era; this will be an important lever in boosting overall supply. Greater clarity on the mechanisms and funding to deliver this will be welcomed by the industry and house builders stand ready to play their part.

“Accelerating planning reform and easing regulatory burdens would also help boost housing supply, while measures to improve affordability for prospective buyers are essential to unlocking demand.”

Across the UK, six out of 12 regions saw a decline in registrations in Q2 2026 compared to Q2 2025, with the biggest decreases in the South West (-42%), East Midlands (-36%) and Wales (-34%). London saw the greatest rise (+170%), with the North West (+37%), East of England (+15%), South East (+12%), West Midlands (+7%) and Scotland (+6%) also experiencing an uplift.

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