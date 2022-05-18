New London college hopes to help plug skills gap

London South Bank Technical College is being built by Graham in Nine Elms

London South Bank Technical College is being built by London South Bank University and Lambeth College in the Nine Elms district of the capital. Main contractor for the £100m college is Graham.

London South Bank Technical College will have capacity for 6,000 students a year on courses including science, technology, engineering, arts and maths.

The 15 construction courses including: Brick Work, Construction& Built Environment, Maintenance Operations, Painting & Decorating, Plumbing and Tiling.

The college is hoping to help plug the skills shortage gap. Latest figures from Office for National Statistics (ONS) show there are 49,000 vacancies in the construction sector, up from 38,000 in Jan 2022.

London South Bank Technical College is part of LSBU Group, created in 2019 after London South Bank University took over Lambeth College to offer further education to 16-19 year olds as well as degree-level higher education.

Executive principal Fiona Morey said: “Skills shortages come at a huge cost, reducing the opportunities that workers have to build successful careers and to the economy. That’s why our new London South Bank Technical College is so important by training the next generation of construction leaders when it opens in September 2022.”

