New man takes over at Bomag GB

Stuart Truckel, managing director of Bomag GB

Stuart Truckel joined Bomag GB in January from Bearmach, a Land Rover parts supplier. After three months working alongside managing director Alan Batty, he has now taken over the reigns solo.

Alan Batty had been in the post since 2004, growing it to £37.5m turnover and 35 staff.

“Alan has left a strong legacy, which in turn leaves a very strong business and one that will sustainably embrace the new product introductions and the exciting years ahead with HS2 and other projects,” Stuart Truckel said.

Bomag vice president of sales and marketing Jonathan Stringham said: “When Alan told us he was retiring, we commenced the recruitment process straight away, to ensure that his incredible knowledge and experience could be passed over seamlessly.”

Bomag GB is the UK sales and service subsidiary of Bopparder Maschinenbau-Gesellschaft (Bomag), a German manufacturer of compaction machinery that has been part of France's Fayat Group since 2008.

