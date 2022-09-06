New MD for Bachy Soletanche

Tamás Kaltenbacher

Tamás Kaltenbacher joins Bachy Soletanche in the UK from Hungarian sister company HBM, where he has been managing director for the past six years.

Bachy Soletanche Limited and HBM are both subsidiaries of the French company Soletanche Bachy, part of Vinci Group.

Tamás Kaltenbacher has worked for Soletanche Bachy for 17 years, with spells in the USA and France as well as central Europe.

Throughout his career, he has been active in the Hungarian construction industry, as a board member of the geotechnical department of the Chamber of Engineers and as president of the Hungarian Association of Foundation Contractors. He has also represented the Hungarian federation in the European Federation of Foundation Contractors.

He started his new assignment in the UK on 22nd of August 2022.

“I’m excited to join the Bachy Soletanche team and help continue the success that the business has achieved over the past few years,” he said. “Improving our business, particularly customer experience, teamwork, safety and site efficiency, is an infinite challenge, but it’s one which I’m ready to take on.”

