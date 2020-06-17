New MD for Vistry Southern

Dawnet McLaughlin, managing director of Vistry Southern

Dawnet McLaughlin takes over as managing director of Vistry Southern and Brendan Evans is promoted to director in charge of its Kent region based in Kings Hill. Both appointments take effect from 1st July.

Dawnet McLaughlin joined Linden Homes five years ago as commercial director in Guildford. She replaces James Dunne who led the Southern Home Counties business for two years, first as Bovis Homes and then as Vistry, before taking over the Southern business unit earlier this year. James Dunne steps down on 30th June.

Brendan Evans, director in charge of Kent region

Brendan Evans is currently finance director at Southern Home Counties, and has been with the groupd for three years. He previously worked at Wates Construction for 15 years, holding various positions across the maintenance and contracting businesses, before joining Bovis Homes.

Vistry Group chief operating officer Graham Prothero said: “We are delighted to announce the appointments of Dawnet and Brendan. That these opportunities can be filled from within our own ranks is a testament to the rich pool of high-quality talent we have across Vistry Group.”

