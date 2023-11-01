New name for Magnox

As of 31st October 2023 Magnox Ltd will be known as Nuclear Restoration Services (or NRS).

Magnox/NRS is responsible for decommissioning the first generation nuclear plants across the UK and two research facilities.

The rebranding comes with the joining of the 12 Magnox sites with Dounreay in Scotland. It also comes as the organisation prepares to take over seven advanced gas-cooled reactor sites (AGRs), currently managed by EDF, for decommissioning.

Chief executive Rob Fletcher said: “This is more than a change of sign – it is a demonstration of the organisation we want to be – delivery focused, transformative, innovative and growing.”

David Peattie, chief executive of the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority, added: “Dounreay and Magnox are organisations with a proud history of energy generation, pioneering research and first-of a-kind decommissioning innovation.

“Bringing them together is significant in creating a simpler and stronger NDA group, working together to achieve our collective mission of safe and secure nuclear decommissioning – delivering value for the taxpayer.

“As one organisation Nuclear Restoration Services can harness its collective skills, capability and resources to continue to successfully deliver our important work, while also enabling us to grow as we are trusted to more.”

