New ops director for Speedy

Daniel Thompson spent 15 years with the Laing O’Rourke group in various roles, moving from its Select Plant Hire division in 2016 to be general manager and latterly operations director of Explore Plant & Solutions, Select’s joint venture with WS Transport.

In February this year he joined JRL as a director.

Last week he started a new job with Speedy Services as operations director (power & fuel).

He has also been a council member of the Construction Plant Hire Association for the past five years.

