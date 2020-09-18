New owner for crane hire business

Mark Davenport (left), new owner and managing director of A Mini Crane Hire, with Peter Piekarus, the former owner and company founder

Founded in 2009, A Mini Crane Hire is a £5m-turnover business that operates a fleet of 90 mini-cranes (predominantly Maeda) and vacuum lifting attachments for glazing.

New owner Mark Davenport is also owner and managing director of Preston-based polythene converters, Flextex Ltd.

The company was previously owned by Peter Piekarus and Anthony Travis.

Mark Davenport plans to invest £1.5m in fleet renewal and refurbishment.

He said: "A Mini Crane Hire is a very capable business, with a strong reputation in the market. We have a highly skilled, experienced and knowledgeable team who are passionate about safety, customer service and getting the job done. My vision is to build on this, strengthen the team further, invest in sales and marketing communications, expand the fleet, and improve our information flows and communications to drive growth.

"We also remain fully committed to sustainability and will continue to make incremental changes that will serve our community and benefit the planet. With that in mind, we will welcome nine new electric-powered cranes to the fleet later this year, plus our first electric car for one of our new sales employees. As part of this investment, we are also in the process of refurbishing the existing fleet, ensuring that we are maintaining the high standard of customer service that we are known for.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk