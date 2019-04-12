New planning policy introduced for historic sites in Scotland

Two members of Historic Environment Scotland's casework team look through a new policy document

The new Historic Environment Policy for Scotland (HEPS) sets out the principles of how the historic environment should be managed and looked after. It forms part of a range of documents designed to help guide and inform decision-makers in the Scottish planning system and land and asset management.

Barbara Cummins, director of heritage at HES, said: “HEPS is the result of extensive consultation and peer review that has taken place over the past few years. When HES was created, we realised we had a unique opportunity to take a fundamental look at our approaches to designation, change management and how Scotland’s historic environment is preserved for current and future generations.

“This new policy sets out clearly the principles for the recognition, care, management and sustainable use of the historic environment and will help us to care collectively for our heritage.”

HEPS has been created in response to public and stakeholder views. Members of the public across the country were asked what heritage meant to them and how they believed the historic environment should be looked after.

Cummins added: “HEPS contains accessible, concise and clear high-level principles and policies and is a direct response to what the public and sector told us about how Scotland’s historic environment should be valued and managed, and what our role should be as the national heritage body.”

The new policy will be formally adopted on 1 May 2019 when it replaces Historic Environment Scotland Policy Statement (HESPS) and should be used for all decisions relating to the historic environment.