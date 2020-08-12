New platform vans for Access Hire

Versalift VTL135-F on Iveco Daily 35S vans

Access Hire has bought 25 Versalift VTL135-F platforms, mounted on 3.5-tonne Iveco Daily 35S vans.

The VTL135-F mounted onto the Daily 35S gives a working platform height of 13.5 metres, outreach of 8.4 metres and 200kg of spare vehicle payload after driver, passenger and fuel.

Standard features of the platform include zero tail swing, load moment control (LMC) and undermounted buckets.

Stephen Moore, finance director of Access Hire’s parent company, Kelling Group, said: “The platforms will be supplied to a number of our existing and new clients in the core infrastructure sectors of power, telecoms and street lighting. Our investment in the Iveco VTL135s for this quarter is part of our ongoing annual investment plan to ensure we continue to provide the most modern, largest and youngest fleet in the market to our clients.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk