New Portishead HQ for Osprey

Osprey says the move will strengthen collaboration, improve decision-making and develop integrated solutions for clients across the infrastructure, energy and defence sectors.

The move also aims to support Osprey’s plans to attract and develop the next generation of engineering talent. Its location, close to universities, colleges and schools across Bristol and North Somerset, will, it hopes, help the business build stronger relationships with education providers and create opportunities for students, graduates and early-career professionalsall part of the Osprey Skills Academy.

The expanded facility provides the space and capacity needed to support Osprey’s continued growth, while encouraging closer working across disciplines.

Nigel Fletcher, CEO of Osprey, said, “Our new Portishead office is an important investment in Osprey’s people, capabilities, and future growth.

“Having engineering, operational and project delivery teams together helps us work more closely, share expertise and learning, resulting in an even more integrated service to our clients.

“The location also gives us a valuable opportunity to continue to strengthen our links with universities, colleges and schools, attract talented people into the sector and support the development of future engineering careers.

“From the new hub, Osprey will continue to make complex infrastructure projects deliverable through integrated, engineering-led transport and installation planning, heavy transport, marine operations and logistics expertise.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk