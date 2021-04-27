New regional MD at Tilbury Douglas

Richard Boeg

Richard Boeg joins Tilbury Douglas (formerly Interserve Construction) this month to lead on the company’s building and Paragon fit out business across London and the southeast.

He was previously head of operations at Balfour Beatty and had 13 years with Laing O’Rourke, both in the UK and the Middle East. A fellow of the Institution of Civil Engineers, he has also worked for Mace, McLaren and Taylor Woodrow over the years.

At Tilbury Douglas he reports to Craig Tatton, managing director for UK Building, and also sits on UK Building’s senior leadership team.

Craig Tatton said: “Richard brings with him significant experience from across the construction sector and the region.”

Richard Boeg said: “Tilbury Douglas and Paragon are well-known and respected names in the construction industry, and I am looking forward to working with such a great organisation and team.”

