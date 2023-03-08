New UK headquarters for French engineer

Egis is moving into 13 Valentine Place

The new Egis UK headquarters is an 11,500 sq ft campus-style complex of three buildings up to five storeys in London Waterloo housing 350 employees working across its business lines from architecture to rail and energy.

The buildings have been designed and developed to integrate within the surrounding Valentine Place conservation area.

The move follows recent expansion by Egis in the UK. In 2021, it acquired railways consultant CPMS and nuclear waste specialist Galson Sciences. In 2022 it added architects practice Weston Williamson & Partners. At the end of 2022, Egis was appointed lead designer for Sizewell C.

Egis UK managing director Claire Davies said: “I’m delighted to unveil our new London campus as the perfect home for our growing team in the UK. This expansion is a testament to Egis’s commitment to the UK market and the success of our operations here to date. We can’t wait to welcome more staff to our new home as we continue to invest in the UK.”

