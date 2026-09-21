New West Midlands skills centre opens

Andy Hill, founder and group chief executive of The Hill Group with the first cohort of students at The Skills Centre

City Centre South will see large parts of Coventry rebuilt, to deliver new homes and a new commercial quarter, delivered by The Hill Group in partnership with Homes England, West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) and Coventry City Council.

West Midlands Combined Authority developed the new facility in partnership with training provider The Skills Centre, working with the CITB. It will offer local people a free pathway into construction careers through industry-leading training programmes, apprenticeship opportunities, as well as providing upskilling opportunities for those already in the sector. The programmes are funded by the WMCA, with CITB supporting delivery through its training organisation.

The new centre was opened by WMCA mayor Richard Parker, who first cohort of learners to complete the centre's initial four-week construction programme. The students have successfully achieved their Construction Skills Certification Scheme (CSCS) cards, enabling them to work on construction sites and take their first steps into employment within the industry.

Once fully operational, The Skills Centre will offer a wide range of training opportunities, from entry-level programmes through to NVQ Level 7 qualifications, supporting learners to develop careers across a range of construction and built environment disciplines.

In Autumn 2025, the mayor announced a £75 million skills package as part of the WMCA’s Construction Skills Action Plan. The funding will support the training of more than 12,000 people over the next three years, helping to tackle the region’s shortage of construction workers in jobs such as bricklaying, engineering, design, plastering and painting responding to the growing demand across the region for skilled construction workers.

The investment is being driven by plans for 12,200 new homes across the region each year, a £2.4 billion transport infrastructure programme, flagship developments like the East Birmingham Sports Quarter and a £160m retrofit project to make thousands of homes more energy efficient.

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