NG Bailey expands role with Britishvolt

Artist's impression of Britishvolt's Hams Hall facility

NG Bailey will support Britishvolt and warehouse operator Prologis in building battery cell scale-up facilities in the West Midlands.

NG Bailey will provide construction, mechanical, electrical and plumbing services at the £200m Hams Hall facility that is under development. This facility is set to spearhead new cell formats and electro chemistries to create higher performance, production ready, batteries while helping to reduce cell costs for more affordable electric vehicles.

The appointment builds on the partnership established on Britishvolt’s £3.8bn Gigafactory project in Northumberland, to make electric vehicle batteries, where NG Bailey is also involved.

NG Bailey director Dan Smith said: “We’ve been involved with the Britishvolt journey since August 2020, so it’s fantastic to be selected as construction partner for the scale-up facility at Hams Hall. Our experience as the principal contractor delivering the UK Battery Industrialisation Centre (UKBIC), which was an all-new centre of excellence for battery technology, and our knowledge of the Britishvolt manufacturing process means that this new phase will undoubtedly be a great success as we meet customer demands of battery production and transition to a greener future.”

Britishvolt project director Richard McDonell added: “NG Bailey bring fit out knowledge and expertise to the new scale-up facilities which will help the UK build on its home-grown battery intellectual property and level up the country ready for the energy transition.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk