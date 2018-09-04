NG Bailey restructuring creates new division

Peter Jones, previously managing director for IT Services and Freedom, is managing director of the combined NG Bailey Services division, reporting to chief executive David Hurcomb. NG Bailey took over Freedom Group in Aprl 2018.

Peter Jones will be supported by David Hartley, as chief operating officer (COO) of Freedom, who will continue to lead the power, networks and professional services business units. Tim Simmons is COO of the new facilities & infrastructure business, combining facilities engineering services with the group’s civils works, building and small works projects and property-related services, including asbestos management and grounds maintenance.

Kelly Tedesco, previously customer business director in the IT services division, becomes COO for IT Services. She will focus on the provision of structured cabling and ICT network design and installation projects, managed services provision and electronic security projects and services to end user clients, as well as clients within NG Bailey’s engineering division.

Stuart Linington retired from the business at the end of August, having overseen the growth of facilities services from a £30m turnover business to one generating almost £100m in sales.

Chief executive David Hurcomb said: “Separately, the group’s three services-led divisions have established strong positions in their individual markets, so combining their strengths provides us with a very powerful and persuasive offer across the entire industry. It also underpins the delivery of our order book, which is circa £1.4bn and delivers a more balanced construction and services business.

“Peter has an extensive background in services and infrastructure at a national and international level, so he is the ideal person to lead this combined division and to drive its growth through innovation and outstanding customer service.