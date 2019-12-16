NG Bailey takes over substation specialist

SES will operate under the Freedom brand

NG Bailey said that the acquisition opened the way for it to extend its range of services in the electricity distribution network sector.

The acquisition brings a further £10m of annual turnover and will see more than 70 employees join the NG Bailey Group from Schneider Electric. The team will become part of NG Bailey’s Services division and operate under the Freedom brand that was acquired in March 2018.

The SES division works primarily with electricity distribution network operators (DNOs) and private network owners across substations and networks, providing both capital works and maintenance services.

NG Bailey chief executive David Hurcomb said: “Bringing the SES division into the NG Bailey fold provides a natural extension to the range of services we already offer – particularly engineering and maintenance.”

