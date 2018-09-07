Nichols recruits former HS2 boss

NewslettersNewsletters
Fri September 07 2018

10 hours Former HS2 boss Simon Kirby has joined project management consultant Nichols Group as an associate senior advisor.

Simon Kirby
Simon Kirby

Simon Kirby was chief executive of HS2 Ltd from May 2014 on a salary of £750,000 a year but quit in 2016 to join Rolls Royce as chief operating officer. Rolls Royce let him go after just 19 months in May 2018.

He is now found a new job with Nichols, providing strategic advice to the board, although not actually on the board.

Mr Kirby said: “Nichols are an industry leading strategic consultancy supporting clients on many iconic projects across the world. I am very proud to join Nichols at an exciting time when they are growing and building a stronger reputation for meeting customer demands.”

Chief executive Kathryn Nichols, who took over after the death of her father, founder Mike Nichols, in December 2013, said: “We are absolutely delighted Simon is joining us.

His extensive experience will greatly enhance our capability to meet our clients’ future needs.”

