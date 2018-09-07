Nichols recruits former HS2 boss

Simon Kirby

Simon Kirby was chief executive of HS2 Ltd from May 2014 on a salary of £750,000 a year but quit in 2016 to join Rolls Royce as chief operating officer. Rolls Royce let him go after just 19 months in May 2018.

He is now found a new job with Nichols, providing strategic advice to the board, although not actually on the board.

Mr Kirby said: “Nichols are an industry leading strategic consultancy supporting clients on many iconic projects across the world. I am very proud to join Nichols at an exciting time when they are growing and building a stronger reputation for meeting customer demands.”

Chief executive Kathryn Nichols, who took over after the death of her father, founder Mike Nichols, in December 2013, said: “We are absolutely delighted Simon is joining us.

His extensive experience will greatly enhance our capability to meet our clients’ future needs.”