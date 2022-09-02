Nixon launches renewable power division

Nixon's Solar Pod power generator

Nixon’s renewable power division is a spin-off from its renewables division, set up in 2019, to supply battery storage units and hybrid solar generators.

The new division is headed by Nick Hibbard, renewables division manager, supported by Simon Gibbs, who has recently joined from Speedy Services as head of sales – renewable power.

Simon Gibbs said: “Having worked in the temporary power industry for several years, and more recently within the battery storage unit environment, it was important to me personally that my next role was one that focused on the provision of clean energy, specifically within temporary applications.

“It was clear from the outset that Nixon Hire not only had experience within this arena but that they also have an appetite to continually invest in and improve the offering of renewable power products and services to their customer base, with more efficient and cleaner power products and staff investment.”

As well as solar pods, solar smart frames and electric vehicle chargers, Nixon also stocks the new ProPower solar hybrid generators from Prolectric.

Himoinsa battery storage unit

An order has also just been placed for battery storage units from Himoinsa. These are compact, silent and clean with a Hicore smart management system for maximum user efficiency. They can operate as a main power source and therefore have the capacity to reduce emissions to zero.

Nixon Hire’s first plug ‘n’ play Solar Smart Site was recently installed for a customer near Watford and has powered an eight-unit set-up purely on solar and battery – a set-up consisting of seven 32ft’ units and a mains toilet unit. Within a week, the Solar Smart Site had paid for itself. In three weeks the total amount of solar gain harvested was 319kW – enough to cover the site’s load requirements throughout the day and fully recharge the battery bank inside the Solar Pod before 1pm each day, with zero generator run time. This has already saved and in addition has saved 2,520 litres of fuel – a cost saving of more than £5,500 – and seven tonnes of carbon emissions.

Division manager Nick Hibbard said: “Over more recent years, the demand is growing stronger and stronger for clean energy. Our ultimate goal at Nixon Hire is to offer our customers all the products they need to achieve a zero emissions site, which we’re delighted to say we are not far from achieving. Our new renewable power division and solar smart site offering are the next steps to allowing us to do just this.”

Solar smart frame

