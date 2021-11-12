NMCN purchaser lands at Tilbury Douglas

Jamie Swanston

Jamie Swanston has more than 20 years’ experience in leading procurement teams across a range of industries including construction, hospitality and manufacturing. Most recently he was procurement and supply chain director at NMCN, which collapsed into administration last month.

Tilbury Douglas commercial director Ben Edwards said: “Bringing with him vast experience within construction, as well as other sectors, Jamie will lead the team in driving our procurement and supply chain strategy across the business, focussing on leveraging our national strength, with a regional focus, to add further value.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk