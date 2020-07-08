NMCN takes over Clugston contract

Clugston Construction fell into administration in December 2019. One of the clients it left in the lurch was Kia Motors (UK), which had commissioned the construction of additional storage for approximately 8,000 cars at its Stallingborough site.

After several months’ hiatus, NMCN started on site on 15th June 2020, under a £3.7m contract.

NMCN described the contract award as a “significant milestone for the business unit, picking up a key client within a target sector”.

Kia Motors property & procurement manager Gregg James said: “It is extremely important that we complete the project both efficiently and effectively. We have worked hard with the NMCN team to get everything in place and look forward to a successful outcome.”

