Notting Hill Genesis names suppliers for £2.8bn build programme

Notting Hill Genesis plans to build 7,000 new homes in Greater London over the next five years.

The framework will run for four years until June 2026, but there is an option to extend this by a further one or two years.

The chosen contractors and consultants were selected on the basis of their ability to demonstrate a commitment to equality and diversity as well as their ability to do the job.

The contractors’ framework comprises of one single lot, while the consultants’ framework is split into 12:

architects (general)

landscape architects

Planning consultants

transport and highways consultants

civil and structural engineers

mechanical and electrical consultants

cost consultants

employer’s agents

project managers

valuers

purchase and repair consultants

clerks of works.

Some firms feature on more than one lot.

The framework is open to other registered housing providers operating in and around London to procure through.

John Hughes, group director of development and deputy chief executive, said: “Our new framework is a key part of our commitment to better quality homes and improving the experience for our residents. The membership of the framework has a greater level of diversity than we have achieved before.

“We want the companies we work with to reflect the communities in which we work. We look forward to working with our framework partners to re-imagine the quality of the homes we provide and together build a better place.”

Development contractors framework

Ardmore Construction

ARJ Construction

Bennett Construction

Bouygues UK

Bugler Developments

Claritas Group

Countryside Properties

Durkan

Equans Regeneration

Glenman

Graham

Guildmore

Henry Construction Projects

HG Construction

Higgins Partnerships

Hill Partnerships

J. Murphy & Sons

Jerram Falkus Construction

Lovell Partnerships

McLaren Construction

Mulalley & Company

Real Contracting

Thomas Sinden

Vistry Partnerships

Wates Construction

Willmott Dixon Construction

Development consultants framework

Lot 1: Architects (General)

Assael Architecture

Astudio

Avanti Architects

Bell Phillips Architects

BPTW

Cartwright Pickard

Conran and Partners

CZWG Architects

DLA Architecture

DSDHA

Glenn Howells Architects

Hawkins\Brown

Haworth Tompkins

Henley Halebrown

HLM Architects

HTA

Hunters

Jestico + Whiles

John McAslan + Partners

Karakusevic Carson Architects

Levitt Bernstein Associates

Maccreanor Lavington

Metropolitan Workshop

Morris+Company

Patel Taylor

Pitman Tozer Architects

Pollard Thomas Edwards

PRP

TateHindle

WestonWilliamson+Partners

Lot 3: Landscape Architects

Allen Pyke Associates

Churchman Thornhill Finch

East Architecture

Fabrik

HTA

Levitt Bernstein Associates

Patel Taylor

PRP

RPS

Standerwick Land Design

Studio Weave

Turkington Martin

Lot 4: Planning Consultants

Arup

Avison Young (UK)

BPTW

Carter Jonas

CMA Planning

Deloitte

DP9

HGH Consulting

HTA

Iceni Projects

JLL

Knight Frank

Nathaniel Lichfield and Partners

Quod

Rolfe Judd Planning

RPS

Savills

Tibbalds Planning and Urban Design

Turley

WSP UK

Lot 5: Transport & Highways Consultants

Arcadis

Arup

Curtins

Gutteridge Haskins & Davey

Markides Associates

Momentum Transport Planning

Mott MacDonald

Pell Frischmann

Royal HaskoningDHV

RPS

Stantec UK

Steer

Sweco UK

Systra

Tetra Tech

Velocity Transport Planning

Lot 6: Civil & Structural Engineers

Aecom

Arup

Atkins

BDP

CampbellReith

Clancy Consulting

Clarke Nicholls Marcel

Curtins

McBains

Pell Frischmann

Price & Myers

Ramboll

Stantec UK

Tully De'Ath

Waterman Structures

Lot 7: Mechanical & Electrical Consultants

Arup

Baily Garner

Calfordseaden

Elementa Consulting

Loop Engineering

Max Fordham

Pell Frischmann

Ramboll

Silcock Dawson & Partners

Stantec UK

Sweco UK

XCO2

Lot 8: Cost consultants

Aecom

Arcadis

calfordseaden

CPC Project Services

Faithful+Gould

Gleeds

Ibis (DJJH Consulting)

Mace

Martin Arnold

Pulse Associates

Rider Levett Bucknall

RPS

Lot 9: Employer's Agents

Aecom

Arcadis

Baily Garner

Calfordseaden

CPC Project Services

Hollis

Hunters

Ikon (Lambert Smith Hampton)

John Rowan & Partners

Mace

Madlins

Mott MacDonald

Philip Pank Partnership

Potter Raper

PRP

Rider Levett Bucknall

Ridge and Partners

RLF

Silver

Stace

Turner & Townsend

Lot 10: Project Managers

Aecom

Arcadis

Ccalfordseaden

Hunters

Inner Circle Consulting

Mace

McBains

Potter Raper

Lot 11: Valuers

Avison Young (UK)

Carter Jonas

CBRE

Deloitte

DS2

Gerald Eve

GL Hearn

JLL

Knight Frank

Montagu Evans

Newsteer

Rapleys

Savills

Strettons

Lot 12: Purchase & Repair Consultants

Baily Garner

Robson Walsh

Silver

Lot 13: Clerks of Works

Aecom

Airey Miller

Baily Garner

BPM Project Management

calfordseaden

John Rowan & Partners

Madlins

Philip Pank Partnership

Potter Raper

Qualitas Inspection Services

Rund Partnership

Silver

Fire Consultants Framework (Development Lots)

Ashton Fire

BB7

Hilson Moran

Hydrock Consultants

IFC

Sweco

OFR

Arcadis

Ashton Fire

BB7

PRP

Demolition & Enabling Works Framework

Cantillon

Coleman & Company

Erith Contractors

Hughes and Salvidge

John F Hunt Regeneration

Keltbray

O'Keefe Construction (Greenwich)

Squibb Group

