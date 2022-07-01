Notting Hill Genesis names suppliers for £2.8bn build programme

Notting Hill Genesis plans to build 7,000 new homes in Greater London over the next five years.
The framework will run for four years until June 2026, but there is an option to extend this by a further one or two years.
The chosen contractors and consultants were selected on the basis of their ability to demonstrate a commitment to equality and diversity as well as their ability to do the job.
The contractors’ framework comprises of one single lot, while the consultants’ framework is split into 12:
- architects (general)
- landscape architects
- Planning consultants
- transport and highways consultants
- civil and structural engineers
- mechanical and electrical consultants
- cost consultants
- employer’s agents
- project managers
- valuers
- purchase and repair consultants
- clerks of works.
Some firms feature on more than one lot.
The framework is open to other registered housing providers operating in and around London to procure through.
John Hughes, group director of development and deputy chief executive, said: “Our new framework is a key part of our commitment to better quality homes and improving the experience for our residents. The membership of the framework has a greater level of diversity than we have achieved before.
“We want the companies we work with to reflect the communities in which we work. We look forward to working with our framework partners to re-imagine the quality of the homes we provide and together build a better place.”
Development contractors framework
- Ardmore Construction
- ARJ Construction
- Bennett Construction
- Bouygues UK
- Bugler Developments
- Claritas Group
- Countryside Properties
- Durkan
- Equans Regeneration
- Glenman
- Graham
- Guildmore
- Henry Construction Projects
- HG Construction
- Higgins Partnerships
- Hill Partnerships
- J. Murphy & Sons
- Jerram Falkus Construction
- Lovell Partnerships
- McLaren Construction
- Mulalley & Company
- Real Contracting
- Thomas Sinden
- Vistry Partnerships
- Wates Construction
- Willmott Dixon Construction
Development consultants framework
Lot 1: Architects (General)
- Assael Architecture
- Astudio
- Avanti Architects
- Bell Phillips Architects
- BPTW
- Cartwright Pickard
- Conran and Partners
- CZWG Architects
- DLA Architecture
- DSDHA
- Glenn Howells Architects
- Hawkins\Brown
- Haworth Tompkins
- Henley Halebrown
- HLM Architects
- HTA
- Hunters
- Jestico + Whiles
- John McAslan + Partners
- Karakusevic Carson Architects
- Levitt Bernstein Associates
- Maccreanor Lavington
- Metropolitan Workshop
- Morris+Company
- Patel Taylor
- Pitman Tozer Architects
- Pollard Thomas Edwards
- PRP
- TateHindle
- WestonWilliamson+Partners
Lot 3: Landscape Architects
- Allen Pyke Associates
- Churchman Thornhill Finch
- East Architecture
- Fabrik
- HTA
- Levitt Bernstein Associates
- Patel Taylor
- PRP
- RPS
- Standerwick Land Design
- Studio Weave
- Turkington Martin
Lot 4: Planning Consultants
- Arup
- Avison Young (UK)
- BPTW
- Carter Jonas
- CMA Planning
- Deloitte
- DP9
- HGH Consulting
- HTA
- Iceni Projects
- JLL
- Knight Frank
- Nathaniel Lichfield and Partners
- Quod
- Rolfe Judd Planning
- RPS
- Savills
- Tibbalds Planning and Urban Design
- Turley
- WSP UK
Lot 5: Transport & Highways Consultants
- Arcadis
- Arup
- Curtins
- Gutteridge Haskins & Davey
- Markides Associates
- Momentum Transport Planning
- Mott MacDonald
- Pell Frischmann
- Royal HaskoningDHV
- RPS
- Stantec UK
- Steer
- Sweco UK
- Systra
- Tetra Tech
- Velocity Transport Planning
Lot 6: Civil & Structural Engineers
- Aecom
- Arup
- Atkins
- BDP
- CampbellReith
- Clancy Consulting
- Clarke Nicholls Marcel
- Curtins
- McBains
- Pell Frischmann
- Price & Myers
- Ramboll
- Stantec UK
- Tully De'Ath
- Waterman Structures
Lot 7: Mechanical & Electrical Consultants
- Arup
- Baily Garner
- Calfordseaden
- Elementa Consulting
- Loop Engineering
- Max Fordham
- Pell Frischmann
- Ramboll
- Silcock Dawson & Partners
- Stantec UK
- Sweco UK
- XCO2
Lot 8: Cost consultants
- Aecom
- Arcadis
- calfordseaden
- CPC Project Services
- Faithful+Gould
- Gleeds
- Ibis (DJJH Consulting)
- Mace
- Martin Arnold
- Pulse Associates
- Rider Levett Bucknall
- RPS
Lot 9: Employer's Agents
- Aecom
- Arcadis
- Baily Garner
- Calfordseaden
- CPC Project Services
- Hollis
- Hunters
- Ikon (Lambert Smith Hampton)
- John Rowan & Partners
- Mace
- Madlins
- Mott MacDonald
- Philip Pank Partnership
- Potter Raper
- PRP
- Rider Levett Bucknall
- Ridge and Partners
- RLF
- Silver
- Stace
- Turner & Townsend
Lot 10: Project Managers
- Aecom
- Arcadis
- Ccalfordseaden
- Hunters
- Inner Circle Consulting
- Mace
- McBains
- Potter Raper
Lot 11: Valuers
- Avison Young (UK)
- Carter Jonas
- CBRE
- Deloitte
- DS2
- Gerald Eve
- GL Hearn
- JLL
- Knight Frank
- Montagu Evans
- Newsteer
- Rapleys
- Savills
- Strettons
Lot 12: Purchase & Repair Consultants
- Baily Garner
- Robson Walsh
- Silver
Lot 13: Clerks of Works
- Aecom
- Airey Miller
- Baily Garner
- BPM Project Management
- calfordseaden
- John Rowan & Partners
- Madlins
- Philip Pank Partnership
- Potter Raper
- Qualitas Inspection Services
- Rund Partnership
- Silver
Fire Consultants Framework (Development Lots)
- Ashton Fire
- BB7
- Hilson Moran
- Hydrock Consultants
- IFC
- Sweco
- OFR
- Arcadis
- Ashton Fire
- BB7
- PRP
Demolition & Enabling Works Framework
- Cantillon
- Coleman & Company
- Erith Contractors
- Hughes and Salvidge
- John F Hunt Regeneration
- Keltbray
- O'Keefe Construction (Greenwich)
- Squibb Group
