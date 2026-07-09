Oakleaf opens Lancaster factory

Oakleaf's Nigel McCarthy, commercial manager, with colleagues John Desbourough and Darcie Whitehead.

The company, headquartered in Magherafelt, Northern Ireland, with offices in Dublin and Sheffield, will manufacture fully fitted bathroom pods for the residential, student accommodation, hotel and healthcare sectors. This will build on its track record in dry wall and ceilings.

The pods are built in a controlled factory environment before being transported to a construction project ready for installation, complete with fixtures, fittings, plumbing, electrical components and finishes.

With the new division, Oakleaf Contracts aims to strengthen its position in the rapidly expanding offsite construction market and create new opportunities across the British Isles.

Oakleaf has already picked up a major multi-million pound contract on the back of the launch, to supply 3,300 modular bathroom pods for a large-scale student accommodation development at a leading English university.

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