Octavius confirms civils leadership team

(left to right) Chris Ellis, Ben Race and Matthew Cooper

Management positions have been filled following the acquisition of Southampton-based R&W Civil Engineering Limited by Octavius Infrastructure in July 2023 and its subsequent rebranding last month as Octavius Regional Civil Engineering, or ORCE.

With the integration of the two companies continuing, Octavius has named Chris Ellis as delivery director of ORCE, Ben Race as lead commercial manager of ORCE and Matthew Cooper as its pre-construction manager.

All three men were in similar positions at R&W Civil Engineering prior to its financial difficulties that resulted in Octavius rescuing it.

Chris Ellis joined R&W Civil Engineering in 2018 and soon became operations manager. Ben Race had been R&W’s commercial manager for the past six years. Matthew Cooper started his career with R&W Civil Engineering in 2015 as an estimator and became its pre-construction manager in 2021.

Managing director of Octavius Regional Civil Engineering is Gavin Pritchard, who was given responsibility for leading the acquired business in addition to his prior role as managing director for highways.

He said: “This strategic realignment of these key roles and responsibilities reinforces the quality and reliability of this team’s service delivery, together with the value we place on the ongoing continuity of their working relationships with our customers.”

Octavius Infrastructure was Osborne Infrastructure until it rebranded in April 2022, six months after the family-owned construction group Geoffrey Osborne sold the division to private equity investor Sullivan Street Partners.

