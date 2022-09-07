O'Donovan joins the HVO revolution

O'Donovan’s fleet of 100 HGVs serves construction and other industries across London and the Home Counties. It says that it is the first waste management company to make the commitment to use solely biofuel.

Managing director Jacqueline O'Donovan said: “We are acutely aware that our biggest impact on the environment is our vehicles and along with other initiatives already in place, we are delighted to be able to commit to using HVO on all HGV road vehicles by October 2022. This bold move has a huge positive effect in terms of our environmental impact.

“We are clearly demonstrating that we are in line with our clients’ needs and requirements to adopt more sustainable processes and services, as well as the worldwide need to act now to prevent further global warming. I know that existing clients will be thrilled at this enormous change and I sincerely hope that new clients appreciate a real commitment in this immense global challenge and support us as a business by adopting our service offerings.”

She added: “As a leader in our sector, I feel we have a duty to lead by example and moving to solely HVO has an immediate positive impact on our carbon footprint and we would encourage others to follow suit. As a business, we are passionate about sustainability and this is a huge step towards our net zero objectives.”

As previously reported, O'Donovan Waste disposal was taken over by Swedish waste company Sortera in June.

