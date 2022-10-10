Ogilvie starts Technopole campus expansion

CGI of the Moubray buildings

Branded as Moubray, the new 20,000 sqft building will provide additional laboratory space on the Technopole campus.

Ogilvie Construction is expected to complete in August 2023.

Edinburgh Technopole is a 126-acre life sciences campus comprising 10 buildings that provide 108,000 square feet of lab and office space. The site forms part of the Midlothian Science Zone, a centre of animal health and life sciences research.

Pioneer Group director John Mackenzie said: “Providing suitable accommodation for scale-ups is crucial. Modern biotechs have high standards for lab space and amenity, but crucially they demand proximity to leading institutions for collaboration and to support hiring the best and brightest talent. Our new Moubray building will be plugged into a world-leading ecosystem within Midlothian Science Zone.

“To truly capture the full potential of Scotland’s life sciences sector though, it is up to developers and operators, such as ourselves, to deliver the physical real estate that will help the unicorns of tomorrow scale today, and which is why we’re continuing to expand our footprint across the country.”

