Old Oak Common base slab complete

Progress at Old Oak Common

The 850-metre station box reaches 20 metres below ground and is where the six platforms for HS2 trains will be located.

The first base slab concrete pour comes after the excavation of approximately 80,000 cubic metres of spoil in the west box by Balfour Beatty Vinci Systra joint venture (BBVS JV), HS2’s main contractor for the west Londonn station.

The spoil from the excavation is being transported to HS2’s London Logistics Hub at Willesden Euroterminal via a conveyor system, negating the need for lorry movements on local roads. (People who live in the West Midlands get no such special treatment, much to the irritation of Meriden MP Saqib Bhatti – hear him on this topic on Ep.125 of the Re:Construction podcast.)

Once the west box is complete it will be handed over to HS2’s London tunnels contractor, Skanska Costain Strabag joint venture (SCS JV), to prepare for tunnel work between Old Oak Common and Victoria Road crossover box with breakthrough expected in late 2024.

HS2’s Old Oak Common Station will have 14 platforms; six HS2 platforms, four Elizabeth Line platforms, and four platforms for the Great Western Mainline, which will be served by trains to Wales and the southwest.

HS2’s project client for Old Oak Common, Huw Edwards, said: “Work to build HS2’s super-hub station in West London is in full swing, and we are gaining momentum, reaching our construction milestones on site. This first concrete pour of the station box base slab means that we have now reached the HS2 track level and can continue to work eastwards to build the foundations for the HS2 operational services.

“Once complete, HS2’s Old Oak Common Station will be one of the UK’s best connected transport hubs, and will be a catalyst for economic development, the creation of new homes, jobs and spaces for the local community.”

BBVS JV project director Nigel Russell said: “Completion of the first concrete base pour for the station box at Old Oak Common marks a significant milestone in the progress being made across the HS2 project. We now look forward to excavating the eastern section of the station box at Old Oak Common, which on completion, will become one of Britain’s largest, best connected and most sustainable railway stations.”

BBVS JV began permanent works for the station box in June 2021.

Work to begin constructing platforms for the ground level platforms, to be used by the Elizabeth Line and Great Western Mainline services, will begin later this year.

