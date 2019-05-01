Orbit chooses Wates again

Artist's impression of the West Street scheme in Erith

The planned West Street redevelopment in Erith will see vacant buildings, including a former car parts warehouse, replaced with a low-rise housing. The plans also include a car park with electric charging points and a community garden.

The contract award follows Wates Residential’s work on Larner Road for Orbit, where it replaced former council estate tower blocks with a low- to medium-rise development of apartments and houses, re-named Erith Park.

Wates Residential has also been appointed to help deliver Orbit’s proposed £95m regeneration of the Arthur Street housing estate in Bexley.

Wates Residential regional managing director Paul Nicholls said: “We are delighted to be able to continue our award-winning work with Orbit, which has already led to more than 700 new homes in Bexley either being built or in the pipeline.

“We look forward to getting started on the West Street project, which will not only deliver more crucial housing for the area but will also lead to increased employment and training opportunities for local residents.”

Orbit head of development Shina Olalekan said: “Wates understands our aim of ‘building thriving communities’ and we look forward to delivering more high quality homes for local families who need them.”