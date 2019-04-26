Osborne signs for £40m Regent House revamp

Regent House CGI

Osborne starts work in May on Regent House in George Street, Marylebone, for property developer Native Land.

The mixed-use scheme comprises office accommodation over six floors, as well as 24 private residential apartments. There will also be four ground/lower ground retail units that will be leased back and directly controlled by The Portman Estate.

Completion is scheduled for autumn 2020.

Native Land director Andrew Locke said: “We look forward to working closely with Osborne to deliver Regent House, which will play a significant part in the ongoing transformation of Edgware Road as the gateway to Marylebone and the West End. Our aim is to create a timeless, design-centred building, which provides office occupiers and residents with a flexible and high-quality environment to live and work in.”

Osborne divisional director Paul Fletcher said: “We are thrilled to be beginning our relationship with Native Land, as the main contractor of the Regent House project, as our shared values and aspirations will be essential to the project’s success. Osborne thrives on schemes with complex construction and challenging logistics and we relish the opportunity to deliver this high quality building in 2020.”