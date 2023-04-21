Pagabo opens bidding for M&E framework

Pagabo’s four-year M&E framework will be available nationally to public sector organisations and be split into UK regions.

The framework will be split into three lots and be open to a full range of suppliers.

Lot 1 - Mechanical

Lot 2 - Electrical

Lot 3 - Mechanical and electrical.

Each lot contains four value-banded sub lots, allowing organisations to tender for projects on varying scales.

£50,000 to £500,000

£500,000 to £1m

£1m to £3m

£3m and above.

Jonathan Parker, head of construction at Pagabo, said: “Framework users will be able to appoint suppliers via direct award or further competition, making sure they are able to procure exactly what they need, how they need and when they need. As with all of our frameworks, there are a number of places reserved for SMEs, which when combined with the regional breakdown ensures fair access for organisations of any size, provides excellent choice for clients and makes sure that the maximum positive social value for communities can be achieved.

Cumbria, Northumberland, and Tyne and Wear NHS (CNTW) will be the contracting authority for the new agreement, having also held the same role for Pagabo’s major works and developer-led frameworks.

Suppliers are able to submit their tenders via the procurement portal here until 16 May 2023, with notifications of success expected late June 2023.

