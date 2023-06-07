PAN published for £1.3bn Granton Waterfront scheme

Phase 1 of Granton Waterfront

The proposal of application notice (PAN) to transform Edinburgh’s largest brownfield site has been published.

The plans, developed in partnership with Cruden Homes, show more than 700 homes, a primary school and commercial units and a round of public consultation has begun.

City of Edinburgh Council leader Cammy Day said: “The PAN is for the first phase of this ambitious and exciting £1.3bn regeneration project for the city. Sustainable regeneration like this is so important as we transition towards a greener economy in our capital. We have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity here to build a 20-minute neighbourhood completely from scratch with affordable net zero homes, shops, cultural and leisure and education facilities all close by.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk