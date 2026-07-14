Peel Waters, Urban Pulse have £100m plan for Glasgow

Yorkhill Quay, courtesy of Urban Pulse

The proposal represents the first residential planning application within the wider Glasgow Waters masterplan and follows the commencement of £3.75 million infrastructure works, funded directly by Peel Waters, currently underway to unlock the site for development.

Designed by Anomaly Architects, the scheme features a series of stepped towers overlooking the River Clyde, extensive resident amenity spaces, a covered waterfront colonnade, and a landmark eastern tower with panoramic views across Glasgow.

Yorkhill Quay sits within the wider Glasgow Waters regeneration project. The 13acre Yorkhill Quay neighbourhood alone has outline consent for around 1,100 homes and aims to create a new mixed-use waterfront neighbourhood connecting the Riverside Museum and The Clydeside Distillery.

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