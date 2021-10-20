Phoenix joins Wates for Throstle Rec brickwork

Wates is building more than 100 new homes and an extra care facility on Throstle Rec for Leeds City Council as well as new sports facilities.

The six-acre development is a £40m project

Phoenix Brickwork’s subcontract will take 73 weeks to complete and involve a team of more than 30 on site.

Wates Construction is a new client for Phoenix Brickwork since it expanded its reach by taking on staff from failed competitor Irvine Whitlock earlier this year, expanding both north and south from its midlands base heartland.

Noel Ryan, regional contracts manager at Phoenix Brickwork, said: “This is an exciting but challenging project, and our team is already working well to stay on schedule. In addition, the project is creating dozens of new jobs locally, which is great news for both the local labour market and Phoenix Brickwork.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk