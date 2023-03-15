Piekko to supply foundations for Finnish wind farm

The Niinimäki wind farm will be the largest in eastern Finland

On completion, the project, near the city of Pieksämäki, will be the largest wind farm in eastern Finland.

Peikko will design the foundation structure and delivery its PSB punching reinforcement system for the project’s 22 foundations. Deliveries are scheduled between June and October 2023, and the wind farm is expected to be operational by the end of 2024.

The original developer of the wind farm was Tornator, a Finnish forestry company, whose rights were purchased by the Finnish arm of OX2, a Swedish renewables developer

Owners of the wind farm are energy company Helsingfors Energi and Bank of Åland's wind power fund.

Once commissioned, OX2 will be responsible for the technical and commercial management of the wind farm. Destia, the main contractor for the civils works, will plan and construct roads, lifting areas, and foundation works, and will also build the wind farm's electricity and data networks.

Siemens Gamesa will supply 22 of its SGRE 6.6-170 turbines, each with a maximum tip height of 250 meters.

Peikko Group chief executive Topi Paananen said: "Our Gravity7 solution provides an optimal solution in terms of safety, CO 2 emissions and costs. Being part of green energy production supports our goals for a more sustainable way to design and build."

