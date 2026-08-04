Pinnacle, Zen partner in Camden

Zen is a for-profit registered provider of housing. The homes on this scheme are located at Market House, part of the wider scheme close to Chalk Farm and Primrose Hill. The scheme has already received more than 600 homes applications from the highest-priority applicant group for the 60 homes.

Claire Kober, managing director, homes, at Pinnacle said: “The response to these homes has been remarkable and reflects the reality of London's housing challenge. Every affordable home delivered makes a real difference, giving people the security of a quality home and the chance to put down roots in one of London's most vibrant new communities. We're proud to be growing our partnership with Zen Housing and supporting its ambition to deliver well-managed, affordable homes in places where people want to live and work."

The Camden Goods Yard scheme takes Pinnacle’s portfolio on behalf of Zen Housing to 400 homes. The company has also recently taken handover of a further 85 homes in New Malden, South West London, with the remaining 60 coming under the company’s management in the coming months.

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