Pizzarotti/Saipem win Forence high-speed rail contract

Model of the Foster-designed station (photo: Arup)

The total value of the contract is estimated at more than €1 billion: Pizzarotti’s share is approximately €551m (£489m) while Saipem's share amounts to around €529m (£470m).

The contract involves construction of a new 7km underground railway lines with two parallel tunnels at an average depth of about 20 metres.

Two above-ground terminal sections will be built to the north between the stations of Firenze Castello and Firenze Rifredi, and to the south near the station of Firenze Campo di Marte.

A new station at Firenze Belfiore, designed by architect Foster & Partners and engineer Ove Arup, will be built along the underground section.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk