Planning permission granted for Edinburgh concert hall

The Dunard Centre will be the flagship cultural project of the City Region Deal development initiative. It will receive £20m of capital funding from the City Region Deal Committee. The venue will seat 1,000 people for concerts and events in the heart of St Andrew Square.

The tendering process for the £45m project began in June last year (link opens in new tab).

“The city region deal has given us the first opportunity for more than 100 years to create a new concert hall in Edinburgh,” said City of Edinburgh Council leader Adam McVey. “It’s a hugely exciting time and now that the designs have planning permission, the project can move forward.

"The creation of the concert hall will provide an excellent new venue and home for the Scottish Chamber Orchestra and be another exciting development on St Andrew Square. None of it would be possible without our ambitious city deal or the generosity of philanthropists like Carol Grigor. Together, we’re opening up an exciting new chapter in Edinburgh’s already thriving cultural scene to help more of our residents to take part in and enjoy the arts.”

Speaking during the committee hearing, architect Sir David Chipperfield said: “This will be a public building that relates to Edinburgh on a civic scale by both fitting in and standing out in order to perform an important social and cultural role in a city with strong established cultural traditions.”