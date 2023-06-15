Planning permission granted for Park Royal warehouse

CGI of the PR2 warehouse in Park Royal

PR2 is described as “a prime ultra-sustainable warehouse”.

Faircloth Construction has been appointed main contractor and is expected to start within the next eight weeks.

The 76,911 sqft scheme continues GLi’s expansion, providing last mile logistics space within the M25 Other GLi locations include Charlton, Croydon and Mitcham.

As with all GLi properties, the new Park Royal site will be 100% electric powered and built to accommodate future battery storage in line with tenant requirements.

KSP chief executive David Johnson said: “We are delighted to be able to move forward on this ground-breaking, sustainable industrial unit in such a fantastic location so close to Central London.”

Patrizia director Luke LeBrun added: “In order to meet the challenges posed by rapid urbanisation and the demand to decarbonise, we must deliver logistics assets that truly place sustainability at their heart. Our GLi platform aims to deliver best-in-class urban logistics properties in key parts of London from the ground up, which will play a key role in serving Londoners in a cleaner, more efficient way that drives maximum value for all stakeholders.”

