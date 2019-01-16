Planning starts for Sullom Voe development

The area is the base for oil operations. Shetland Island Council’s director of infrastructure services John Smith said: “Throughput at the Sullom Voe Terminal is changing, and we have already seen interest from different sectors and groups about the potential for development in the area. The council is keen to hear from those communities directly connected to Sullom Voe and Yell Sound, and these workshops are a great opportunity for people to have their say. We hope as many as possible can attend the events and share their ideas and aspirations.”

The Marine Spatial Planning team from NAFC Marine Centre has been appointed by Shetland Islands Council (SIC) to create a masterplan to guide planning and inform leasing decisions in the area. The plan is also intended to provide guidance for developers, reflecting the needs of the local community. The public sessions are being led by NAFC and a team of specialists to gather insights about community objectives for the area and make a broad assessment of opportunities for different types of development.