Plans in for £450m Romford estate regeneration

CGI of how Romford's Waterloo Estate might look

Proposals for the Waterloo Estate in Romford include 1,380 new homes. They say that it is the largest council estate regeneration planning application to be submitted in London this year

Waterloo Estate is one of the sites earmarked for development as part of Havering Council and Wates Residential’s ‘12 Estates’ regeneration programme, a £1bn plan for around 3,500 new homes in the borough over the next 15 years to double the amount of council rented accommodation.

Havering Council’s planning committee will now assess the Waterloo Estate application and a decision is expected within a couple of months. It comes after Havering Council and Wates Residential submitted planning permission for a further 197 new homes to be developed at the Napier and New Plymouth House estate in Rainham, getting approval in October 2019.

Wates Residential development director Kate Ives said: “Submitting plans for the Waterloo Estate is an exciting step forward for the ‘12 Estates’ programme, which will deliver thousands of news homes across Havering, and follows an extensive consultation with members of the local community.

“We know that for Havering Council and many local residents, increasing the provision of green spaces in the borough is a top priority. As a result, the proposed plans for Waterloo Estate include multiple green spaces including a village garden to help create a safe and healthy environment for people to enjoy in the years to come.”

