Plans lodged for £33.8m Perthshire scheme

Perth & Kinross Council will now consider the West Kinfauns project, which is being proposed by local firm Morris Leslie Group.

The development is designed to support a variety of leisure and tourism functions and aims to include a four-star hotel, lodge-style cabins and a museum that will tell the story of transport and vehicles over the last century, with a focus on the impact of those from Scotland on this and more specifically the local area.

The proposed West Kinfauns development would be sited at a key entrance into Perth from the motorway and would offer connections with the city centre, including active travel routes that would be enhanced through the proposed development.

Part of the site has been identified as a location for the proposed park and ride, which has planning consent, and the intention is to incorporate this facility into the development, if progressed by the council.

The development would accommodate up to 80,000 visitors in Perth and Kinross annually, boosting the local visitor economy.

The museum would showcase how vehicles have evolved and the impact of Scots on this sector, including David Buick (founder of Buick), William Davidson (co-founder of Harley Davidson), and Preston Watson from Dundee who it is claimed, but not officially recorded, had the first powered flight at Errol some ten months before the Wright brothers.

It is also the intention to put on feature displays which will change twice annually. Such displays could focus on Grand Prix and racing cars driven by Scots, such as Jim Clark, Jackie Stewart and Dario Franchitti, the story of Stagecoach, or famous Scots on two wheels.

Morris Leslie, Chairman of Morris Leslie Limited, said: “We are delighted to be submitting a planning application to the Council for this exciting leisure-led development, which follows extensive community consultation. The £33.8 million development provides the perfect opportunity to maximise the potential of the location and draw tourists to the area on a local and national basis.

“Well-connected to the surrounding road network, including the A90, this premium destination will provide a gateway to Perth, to the surrounding area and beyond.

“The proposed scheme is of a scale that can support additional development and is ideally placed in terms of transport connection. It is also in a beautiful location with outstanding views.”

