Plant sales continue modest growth

Click on image to enlarge graph

This continues the trend of a slowing rate of quarterly growth this year compared with 2017, with growth last year in Q3 at 5%. The graph here shows quarterly sales on an index basis, giving the first quarter 2016 a score of 100 as a benchmark. This illustrates a continuing upward trend in sales in the UK market, but at a slowing rate of growth.

In the first three quarters of 2018, equipment sales have recorded 4.2% growth in total compared with the same period in 2017, reaching over 24,000 units. The graph illustrates a consistent seasonal pattern of sales across the last three years, with the second quarter remaining the peak quarter of demand.

Among the most popular machine types, crawler excavators (over 10 tonnes) showed the strongest growth in Q3 2018, and as a result showing 18% growth in sales for the year-to-date. On a year-to-date basis, mini/midi excavators (below 10 tonnes) are the next strongest product, showing more than 5% growth.

The equipment type showing weakest sales in Q3 was telehandlers (to the construction industry), and this has resulted in sales for the first three quarters of the year falling below last year’s levels.

The sales data are compiled by Systematics International on behalf of the Construction Equipment Association (CEA).