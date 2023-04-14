Plug-in drill rig on London HS2 site

The BMA eBG33 at work in London

Cementation Skanska is using a BMA eBG33, made by Bauer Maschinen in Germany.

The rig is plugged into the mains on an HS2 site in the capital to operate with zero tail pipe emissions.

The same rig was previously trialled on an HS2 site in Birmingham, where it ran on generators to prove the feasibility of handing the cable in a live environment. [See our previous report here.]

Having the opportunity in London to plug it into the local power grid allows BMA and Cementation to test it “from every angle” and gather data on electricity consumption from the grid throughout the piling process. This data will help in the development of BMAs recently unveiled battery driven version, the aeBG33. The first in the world trial will also ensure that machine is fully compliant with UK standards.

To date, the eBG33 in London has clocked around 360 hours working on site which equates to a saving of 116 tonnes of CO2 in local emissions. It also cuts noise emissions by 50% when idling or in tracking mode.

Cementation Skanska operations director Andrew Entwistle said: “The emission-free capability of this rig is an exciting step forward in our net zero ambitions. This type of innovation sits at the heart of our carbon reduction strategy and supports HS2 with its ambition for all its construction sites to be diesel free by 2029.

“Not only has it been valuable for us to work with the eBG33 first hand on a live project, but it’s provided an important opportunity to demonstrate the potential of all-electric heavy plant to the wider industry.”

Warren Arnold, general manager of Bauer Equipment UK, said: “We are delighted to be working with Cementation on this project to deliver this world first use of a fully local emission free, high-capacity drilling rig.

“BMA are incredibly proud to have developed this one-of-a-kind machine which has set the level for others to aim at. All the tangible, real life data collected during the works will greatly assist in the further development of our green capability and our push to be the first name in sustainable drive train equipment for the deep foundation sector.

“This really is a great opportunity to showcase what the eBG33 can deliver in real term savings. We hope that the local residents can benefit from the massively reduced CO 2 outputs and the reduced noise emission.”

