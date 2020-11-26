Plumbers target hydrogen projects

Fiona Hodgson

A memorandum of understanding brings together the body that promotes and develops the technology and an association whose member firms will most likely to be called upon to implement it. Aims include developing and sharing best practice in the safe use and deployment of hydrogen technologies.

Hydrogen, produced when water is ‘split’ by an electrical current, can be used for bulk, long-duration energy storage, creating the ability to store electricity at scale from wind farms. It also has applications in agriculture and food processing, refinery operations, metallurgy and scientific research.

Fiona Hodgson, chief executive of SNIPEF, said: “SNIPEF has always been a progressive and forward-looking organisation which tries to foresee trends in the sector and there is no doubt that the direction of travel is firmly towards a greener future.

“Our new association with one of the largest hydrogen and fuel cell membership organisations in the world will keep us abreast of the core technologies which are coming through and their remarkable economic and environmental potential.”

Nigel Holmes

Nigel Holmes, chief executive of SHFCA, said: “Our association now has more than 115 members focused on helping Scotland achieve a major hydrogen and fuel cell economy.

“SHFCA will work with SNIPEF to support all our members on the deployment of hydrogen for low carbon heat in industry and homes across Scotland. This will make a significant contribution towards delivering Scotland’s ambition for Net Zero by 2045, together with the key milestone of 75% GHG reduction by 2030.

“We are delighted to be able to establish such a strong association with a body of professional firms which shares our values in terms of sustainable energy use and the promotion of Scotland’s expertise on the national and international stage.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk