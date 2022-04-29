PQQs issued for Notts building framework

Arc Partnership, a joint venture between Nottinghamshire County Council and public sector procurement agency Scape, has outlined the timetable for its general building framework.

SME contractors across the county are now able to respond to a pre-qualification questionnaire (PQQ) to submit their interest to tender.

Running for four years from 2023 to 2027, the framework will register up to 33 contractors as ready qualified for construction and maintenance work across Nottinghamshire County Council properties.

Contractors have until noon on 17th June to answer the PQQ.

This is the second generation of Arc Partnership’s framework. Daniel Maher, managing director of Arc Partnership, said: “Delivery underpinned by value for money, quality of output and customer excellence across our built environment programmes, on behalf of Nottinghamshire County Council, remains top of our agenda to support the county’s ongoing economic recovery.

“In recent years, our framework has supported local contractors and provided them with a healthy pipeline of work to help them succeed and, in turn, create more employment opportunities by investing in the future of the region’s workforce. The expansion of our framework reaffirms our commitment to provide greater opportunities for local SMEs to deliver transformative programmes of work with a clear focus on community value.”

